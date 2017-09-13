LOST CAT: Where’s Blue? – August 21, 2017 11:38 pm

Missing Cat! Please help us find our best friend! She is the sweetest and extremely friendly. Could be a bit shy/timid in this scary situation but very affectionate and approachable. She is microchipped and wearing a collar!

Name: Blue

Age: Estimated ~2yrs

Wearing: Pink collar with our two phone numbers (206) 898-0985 and (206) 280-2557. Please call if found!

Breed: Russian Blue, long hair mix. Sometimes called Nebelung.

Last seen: 8/21 around 9pm. Escaped deck from apartment at intersection of California and Juneau

Please contact if found!

Phone: (206) 898-0985 or (206) 280-2557

Email: Lyndon.dacuan@gmail.com or vanqphung@live.com