West Seattle, Washington
Missing Cat! Please help us find our best friend! She is the sweetest and extremely friendly. Could be a bit shy/timid in this scary situation but very affectionate and approachable. She is microchipped and wearing a collar!
Name: Blue
Age: Estimated ~2yrs
Wearing: Pink collar with our two phone numbers (206) 898-0985 and (206) 280-2557. Please call if found!
Breed: Russian Blue, long hair mix. Sometimes called Nebelung.
Last seen: 8/21 around 9pm. Escaped deck from apartment at intersection of California and Juneau
Please contact if found!
Phone: (206) 898-0985 or (206) 280-2557
Email: Lyndon.dacuan@gmail.com or vanqphung@live.com
Hi, Blue is still missing. She was last seen on 42nd on California, near Thriftway. Any clues leading to her is greatly appreciated. Thank you neighbors.
