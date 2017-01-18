West Seattle, Washington

LOST CAT: Tortoiseshell shorthair – January 17, 2017 1:35 pm

Our sweet cat escaped and took off west on Graham from California at around 11:10am on Tuesday, January 17th. She’s very sweet and very scared! If you see her PLEASE call either 360-350-2625 (Jennifer) or 860-301-5708 (Peter).

Her right ear has a nip on it.

Thank you!

Jennifer & Peter

7 Replies to "LOST CAT: Tortoiseshell shorthair"

  • mehud7 January 18, 2017 (5:53 am)
    She is probably close by.  Missing Pet Partnership has great info on their website for where to look and what to do.  I am happy to loan you  a trap.  (206) 719-4864

    • Jennifer Santoyo January 18, 2017 (11:24 pm)
      Thanks for the info, we checked out the MPP that provided a lot of good ideas. We also gave you a call and left a voice mail. Will try again tomorrow. 

  • Lore Wilhelm January 18, 2017 (10:35 pm)
    There is a cat with similar markings at Paws Lynnwood. Goggle: Paws Lynnwood. Scroll up and pass the big ad for their shelter. Press: Paws Lynnwood>>Home. Once you are on the page, look to the right. Press: Lost a pet?  Thank you.

    • Jennifer Santoyo January 18, 2017 (11:22 pm)
      Thanks for the info, unfortunately that is not our kitty. =(  She’s about 7 years old and 9.5 lbs. She’s the sweetest cat!

  • Jennifer Santoyo January 19, 2017 (10:45 am)
    We should also comment on HOW our dear cat Amora escaped. We brought Amora to work with us and had a mobile groomer come to give her a bath and instead of using the carrier she was already in, the groomer made the poor decision to carry her out by hand. Even when the cat struggled in her arms inside, she was insistent that she had the cat. Well the moment she stepped outside, the cat was immediately spooked from all the cars, bit the groomer (who wasn’t wearing gloves) and sprinted off. So please be cautious if you work with a mobile groomer! The groomer was definitely in the wrong and I sincerely hope we get our little Amora back! She’s in a strange environment and will be scared and hiding, but also cold, wet, and hungry! We are roaming the streets every morning and evening searching for her, so please continue to spread the word! Your help (and eyes and ears) is much appreciated!

  • Animal Lover January 19, 2017 (1:35 pm)
    Was the kitty microchipped? If someone finds & turns into vet or animal shelter/clinic whathave you they should scan & contact you. Good luck finding her! 

    • Jennifer Santoyo January 19, 2017 (2:03 pm)
      We just rescued her and completed her full check up at the vet, and unfortunately wasn’t chipped. I feel so guilty. =(

