West Seattle, Washington
30 Tuesday
(Tookee returned home on her own over the weekend – info removed)
I found a tabby cat this morning on Delridge outside Louisa Boren STEM K-8. She didn’t have a collar, and was sitting in the road confused. She’s really friendly, and clearly an indoor cat. I can’t tell from the picture, but does she have a white spot at the end of her tail? (Can’t tell if she answers to Tookee, but she comes readily to kitty kitty)
Glad Tookee made it home ok, and I hope we can find this little one’s family too.
