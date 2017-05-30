West Seattle, Washington

LOST CAT: Tookee – BACK HOME – May 24, 2017

(Tookee returned home on her own over the weekend – info removed)

4 Replies to "LOST CAT: Tookee - BACK HOME"

  Samantha Biddlecom May 30, 2017 (10:35 am)
    I found a tabby cat this morning on Delridge outside Louisa Boren STEM K-8. She didn’t have a collar, and was sitting in the road confused. She’s really friendly, and clearly an indoor cat. I can’t tell from the picture, but does she have a white spot at the end of her tail? (Can’t tell if she answers to Tookee, but she comes readily to kitty kitty)

    WSB May 30, 2017 (10:54 am)
      I’m posting the cat that Samantha found, separately in a moment, for anyone who wants to see a photo.

  WSB May 30, 2017 (11:20 am)
    And minutes ago, we got word that Tookee showed up back at her house over the weekend! Yay.

  Samantha Biddlecom May 30, 2017 (11:47 am)
    Glad Tookee made it home ok, and I hope we can find this little one’s family too.

