LOST CAT: Seen this orange tabby? – February 28, 2017 10:16 pm

We need some help to find our female orange tabby cat. She got out of our house in the 4000 block of SW Charlestown at about 5:45 pm. She’s an indoor cat only, and does not have a collar or tags on. Please call Julie at (206) 498-0425 or Jason at (206) 235-4001 if found.