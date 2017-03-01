West Seattle, Washington

02 Thursday

LOST CAT: Seen this orange tabby? – February 28, 2017 10:16 pm

We need some help to find our female orange tabby cat. She got out of our house in the 4000 block of SW Charlestown at about 5:45 pm. She’s an indoor cat only, and does not have a collar or tags on. Please call Julie at (206) 498-0425 or Jason at (206) 235-4001 if found.

1 Reply to "LOST CAT: Seen this orange tabby?"

  • waikikigirl March 1, 2017 (7:46 pm)
    Our indoor only got out one time and he was only under our front porch which to look at it you’d say “how could anything get under that” so look around closely to your home, they usually won’t go far because they are scared especially if an indoor only cat.

    Good luck and I’m hoping your kitty comes home soon. 

