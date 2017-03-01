West Seattle, Washington
02 Thursday
We need some help to find our female orange tabby cat. She got out of our house in the 4000 block of SW Charlestown at about 5:45 pm. She’s an indoor cat only, and does not have a collar or tags on. Please call Julie at (206) 498-0425 or Jason at (206) 235-4001 if found.
Our indoor only got out one time and he was only under our front porch which to look at it you’d say “how could anything get under that” so look around closely to your home, they usually won’t go far because they are scared especially if an indoor only cat.
Good luck and I’m hoping your kitty comes home soon.
Pets Home | 1 COMMENT