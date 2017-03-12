Thanks to Katy for the pic. We've received several lately with seals hanging out on this offshore raft ... this is called the "banana" pose, for obvious reasons. ... See MoreSee Less
Seal relaxing with a seagull couple off of Lincoln Park today. Seal sitters were there protecting the pup. Snapped with a zoom lens.
Photo
Did you spring forward? Here's what's up: ... See MoreSee Less
UPDATE: Open again.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid Highland Park Way hill for a while. Tree(s) down across all but one lane, NB (downhill) closed. We'll be updating on WSB at: westseattleblog.com/2017/03/traffic-alert-tree-trouble-on-highland-park-way-hill/ ... See MoreSee Less
Pets Home | 1 COMMENT