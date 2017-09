Not glued to the game? You have until 3 to get to the free fall Recycle Roundup. westseattleblog.com/2017/09/happening-now-dont-need-it-cant-use-it-fall-2017-recycle-roundup-is-on/ ... See MoreSee Less Photo

Hundreds of runners, hundreds of riders ... today's list isn't just about what you can do, but also what you might see. ... See MoreSee Less West Seattle Sunday: Recycling, racers, riders, shopping, music, more... westseattleblog.com (Great Blue Heron takeoff, photographed by Mark Wangerin) Happy Sunday! Here are highlights of what's happening in West Seattle: ORCA HALF MARATHON: Today marks the Orca Half's second year in West Seattle. The course is being run differently this year - runners will gather at Don Armeni Boat Ramp st...