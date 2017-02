LOST CAT: Missing in White Center area – February 8, 2017 2:14 pm

From the veterinary clinic in Luna Park: A client came in today to tell us that he lost his cat named Roman in/around White Center. Roman is a 2 year-old, microchipped, black domestic longhair cat. His microchip number is 981020013524455. If found, please call Mike at (206) 370-2162.