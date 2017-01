LOST CAT: Male tabby missing in Junction – January 24, 2017 2:26 pm

Missing 3 yr old male tabby cat named Pirate has been missing since 1/21/07 ALWAYS comes home for breakfast! We live near Junction True Value and he likes to roam neighborhood, very friendly, and a very loud meow. Our boys are missing their pet! Please contact Amy at 206-251-0733 if you see him