LOST CAT: Looking for Sam – August 15, 2017 1:08 am

Sam has been missing from our home for 7 days. We have been told by neighbors that they’ve seen him around. However he has yet to come home. Our request is that if anyone see him they please contact the numbers on his collar and let us know where he is so we may come get him. He is due for a vet check up, & very concerned that he has not been home for a while. We also ask that if you see him please do NOT feed him!

Contact: Renee 425-495-7486

&/or Scott 425-681-0375