West Seattle, Washington
Sam has been missing from our home for 7 days. We have been told by neighbors that they’ve seen him around. However he has yet to come home. Our request is that if anyone see him they please contact the numbers on his collar and let us know where he is so we may come get him. He is due for a vet check up, & very concerned that he has not been home for a while. We also ask that if you see him please do NOT feed him!
Contact: Renee 425-495-7486
&/or Scott 425-681-0375
Hi Renee and Scott, Sam has been hanging around my house a lot lately (as recently as last night). I am at work right now and called both numbers listed just now to let you know, but the number for Renee was answered by a woman who said it was a wrong number, and Scott’s mailbox is full. I will try again when I see Sam next. He is very friendly.
