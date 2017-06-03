West Seattle, Washington

04 Sunday

54℉

LOST CAT: Have you seen Yeti? – May 24, 2017 11:54 am

   Pets Home   |      1 COMMENT

Please help! My 2 year old Siamese – Tabby busted through a window and escaped last night. His name is Yeti. He is not wearing a collar. He is very friendly but may run away if approach to quickly. I only ever allow him out on a leash. You may have seen me with him in front of our place on 60th and Alki. Any info much appreciated, I’m beside myself with worry! My # is 612-759-2550. Thank you!

Share This

1 Reply to "LOST CAT: Have you seen Yeti?"

  • Steve June 3, 2017 (8:58 pm)
    Reply

    I think I see your cat…I called and left a voicemail. Let me know if you have found your cat, or please call anytime. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann