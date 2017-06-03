LOST CAT: Have you seen Yeti? – May 24, 2017 11:54 am

Please help! My 2 year old Siamese – Tabby busted through a window and escaped last night. His name is Yeti. He is not wearing a collar. He is very friendly but may run away if approach to quickly. I only ever allow him out on a leash. You may have seen me with him in front of our place on 60th and Alki. Any info much appreciated, I’m beside myself with worry! My # is 612-759-2550. Thank you!