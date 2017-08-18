LOST CAT UPDATE: Emerson’s still missing – August 14, 2017 10:03 pm

(ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JULY 19, UPDATED AUGUST 14)

Emerson is still missing! He is a large, 7 year-old light grey male cat who weighs about 20lbs and has yellow/green eyes. He is lighter and more brownish than a Russian Blue. His color is similar to a concrete sidewalk. He is not wearing a collar but is microchipped.

Emerson’s parents are traveling, he went missing from the cat sitter’s house near 46th Ave SW and Erskine Way SW on 7/17. Emerson has been spotted in several places since going missing:

Spotted 7/23 on 44th Ave SW between SW Juneau and SW Findlay

Spotted twice 7/31 and 8/1 at SW Hudson and 47th Ave SW

Spotted 8/9 around SW Oregon St between Glenn Way SW and California Ave SW

Please be on the lookout for Emerson! He loves tuna and is normally a very friendly cat who knows his name. If you have the ability to lure him indoors with food that would be awesome, but please do not chase him. Please report any sightings to help us track him. We are having a hard time catching him and could use as much help as we can get. If spotted or caught, call/text Kevin 925-354-5755. Thank you!!!