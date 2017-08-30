West Seattle, Washington
02 Saturday
Missing Monday 8/28 elderly cat, little brown torty named Dot in the Luna Park area, close to Duos. Very uncharacteristic, not a wanderer. Friendly. No teeth, no collar. Dear little thing. 206 330 3544
She may be at the Seattle animal shelter. Animal ID# 36388559. To see a picture goggle: Call my mom before she freaks out Facebook. I know it is a strange name. On that site pets that are in Shelters are pictured. Scroll until you see a group of pets that are at the Seattle animal shelter. I hope it’s her!
Oh wow Lore. Excellent job. You had me super curious with the google search. It’s a lot of scrolling FYI. All the way down to August 29 8:58pm if that helps. Hope it’s Dot!!!!! Thanks Lore!
