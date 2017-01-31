West Seattle, Washington
31 Tuesday
Cyrus, my 1 y.o. cat is missing. He recently had surgery and has a shaved hind end. He has been missing since yesterday 1/29/2017. He is gray with stripes. He is very friendly. I live at the corner of Ida and 38th. If you have seen him, please call me at 2065999621. Thank you so much.
I’ll keep an eye out for him. I live at 37th and Ida and he’s visited us in our back yard in the past, so he does travel. A very sweet cat.
Thank you so much. I am very worried about him.
Pets Home | 2 COMMENTS