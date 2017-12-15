HAPPY REUNION: Lost/found notices arrive simultaneously – December 11, 2017 7:46 pm

For the kind people who check here to see if there’s anything they can help with – we realize you don’t always get to see all the stories of happy reunions. Tonight we had one because both the owner of a lost cat and the person who found him e-mailed us within minutes of each other. Both notes had photos and it was clearly the same cat – so without having to post either listing, we sent the contact info to both parties, and they connected quickly, so “Mr. Kat” (whose person suggested we could post this as a happy story) is home safe. Happens that way every so often!