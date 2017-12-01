West Seattle, Washington

FOUND PUPPY: Yellow Lab – December 1, 2017 6:41 pm

My name is Gladis and I found a yellow Labrador puppy in West Seattle close to 35th ave by Day and Spa nail shop today around 5 pm. Puppy was wearing Xmas collar.

You can contact me at 2068182692

  • Ashley Lewis December 1, 2017 (6:59 pm)
    Hello! I am the owner 3609153667 

    his name is Oly! Please get in touch! 

