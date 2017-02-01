West Seattle, Washington

02 Thursday

35℉

FOUND PUPPY: Brought to clinic – February 1, 2017 1:45 pm

   Pets Home   |      1 COMMENT

We had a good Samaritan bring in a puppy this morning. He was found near the intersection of 12th Ave SW and SW 114th St this morning. He is staying with us at the West Seattle Animal Hospital.

West Seattle Animal Hospital
Phone: 206-932-3308
email: reception@westseattleanimal.com

Share This

1 Reply to "FOUND PUPPY: Brought to clinic"

  • WSAH February 1, 2017 (4:26 pm)
    Reply

    Just an update, he has been picked up and taken to Seattle Animal Shelter.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann