Happening at 7 tonight, wherever you are.

Shine a Light in Support of Immigrants & Refugees

As I've said throughout these dark days of unconstitutional and unAmerican executive orders from President Trump, we refuse to repeat discriminatory chapters of our past. It's time to send a bright, unmistakable message of resolve and unity in support of immigrants and refugees. On Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 7 pm, go outside and shine a light from your home - be it a candle, a smartphone, a lamp or a flashlight - and post pictures to social media using #ShineALight. Together, we can show hope and unity as we fight back against dark forces seeking to divide us. In addition to protest, we need action. Please support organizations that are assisting immigrants and refugees theratened by President Trump's orders, such as Northwest Immigrant Rights Project and ACLU of Washington. For more information on services the City offers immigrant and refugee communities, visit www.seattle.gov/iandraffairs.