West Seattle, Washington

10 Sunday

57℉

FOUND: Orange cat, brought to clinic – September 9, 2017 12:45 pm

   Pets Home   |      1 COMMENT

This cat was brought to West Seattle Animal Hospital: Collar yes, microchip no. The person who found it asked the clinic to board it for the day and then will reclaim it. The clinic says, “We have tried to call the number that is on the pet’s tag but the voicemail box is full.” Is it your cat? 206.932.3308.

Share This

1 Reply to "FOUND: Orange cat, brought to clinic"

  • Marianne September 10, 2017 (8:38 am)
    Reply

    I texted the phone number on the tag (253-507-2001?) and got no reply at all.  If it is a landline, I normally receive a message stating so.  Thank you for helping this cat.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann