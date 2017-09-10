West Seattle, Washington
10 Sunday
This cat was brought to West Seattle Animal Hospital: Collar yes, microchip no. The person who found it asked the clinic to board it for the day and then will reclaim it. The clinic says, “We have tried to call the number that is on the pet’s tag but the voicemail box is full.” Is it your cat? 206.932.3308.
I texted the phone number on the tag (253-507-2001?) and got no reply at all. If it is a landline, I normally receive a message stating so. Thank you for helping this cat.
