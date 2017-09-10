FOUND: Orange cat, brought to clinic – September 9, 2017 12:45 pm

This cat was brought to West Seattle Animal Hospital: Collar yes, microchip no. The person who found it asked the clinic to board it for the day and then will reclaim it. The clinic says, “We have tried to call the number that is on the pet’s tag but the voicemail box is full.” Is it your cat? 206.932.3308.