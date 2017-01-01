West Seattle, Washington

02 Monday

33℉

FOUND KITTY: Is it yours? – December 19, 2016 10:20 pm

This Kitty keeps showing up at my front door and meowing and trying to come inside. Started coming by about a week ago when the weather got cold. Wondering if anyone knows who she/he belongs to? No Collar. Near white center natural pond area. Email mckuned@seattleu.edu if this is your kitty or you know who’s it is. Thanks!

2 Replies to "FOUND KITTY: Is it yours?"

  • Cheri Bexten January 1, 2017 (8:06 pm)
     Our kitty has been missing for two years. He looked exactly like the one you have found. His name was CoCoa. If he should respond to this name please contact us. We thought maybe someone had taken him from on front of our house. He would be old and neutered.  THANKS, Cheri

  • WSB January 1, 2017 (8:21 pm)
    Cheri – since it’s been almost two weeks, the finders might not be checking these comments, so I would advise contacting them directly via the e-mail address in the post, if you haven’t already – thanks and I hope your furry friend is home someday – TR

