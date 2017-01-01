West Seattle, Washington
This Kitty keeps showing up at my front door and meowing and trying to come inside. Started coming by about a week ago when the weather got cold. Wondering if anyone knows who she/he belongs to? No Collar. Near white center natural pond area. Email mckuned@seattleu.edu if this is your kitty or you know who’s it is. Thanks!
Our kitty has been missing for two years. He looked exactly like the one you have found. His name was CoCoa. If he should respond to this name please contact us. We thought maybe someone had taken him from on front of our house. He would be old and neutered. THANKS, Cheri
