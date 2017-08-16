FOUND KITTEN: Is it yours? – August 14, 2017 10:43 pm

Hello! This adorable little sweetie found her way into our yard today and doesn’t want to leave. Yet she seems to feel lost. We will care for her if she hangs around but hope you can come find your sweetie. We know cats roam so perhaps she’ll roam home too. She seems young. My number is 206-930-5817.

(Editor’s note: No mention of location but we’re asking)