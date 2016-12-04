FOUND KITTEN: In Fauntleroy Park trash can – December 3, 2016 6:46 pm

Found 3-4 month old kitten in the garbage can at the entrance of Fauntleroy Park on Director and Barton on the evening of 12/2. In good health so someone has been taking care of him. Hoping to find the owner soon. Please call Johnine 206-949-8540