West Seattle, Washington
Found 3-4 month old kitten in the garbage can at the entrance of Fauntleroy Park on Director and Barton on the evening of 12/2. In good health so someone has been taking care of him. Hoping to find the owner soon. Please call Johnine 206-949-8540
Oh poor kitty, I hope he /she put themselves there (you know how nosy kittens can be) and not a person!
But from the picture you posted …looks perfectly happy where it is currently. wink/wink
My sentiments exactly! If the kitten was found in a trash can ( assuming it was put there ) it would be better if it were to be adopted into a household that could really love her/him and take care of her/him!
Well, we’ve taken this guy in and I took him to the vet to see if he’s chipped. He wasn’t. Now in crossing my fingers no one claims him, we’re in love. Named him Marzipan. The dog just lost her best friend recently, so she’s happy too.
Johnine,
Please reassure us all that Marzipan is now a permanent part of your loving, safe, responsible home, as his “Cat Found in Trash Can” story was just posted on Lost Cats if King County. If you (thank goodness!) found him in a trash can, we all know it’s very unlikely he crawled in himself, or if he did he did it cause he was a hungry homeless cat. Thank you for caring!!!
Pets Home | 5 COMMENTS