West Seattle, Washington
This duck has been at our house on 56th and Spokane St for 2 days now. Sitting on front porch and wondering about 2 house away and back to porch. Talked with Wildlife Rescue and he/she is domesticated Muscovy Duck so they cannot do anything about it. Can get about 3 feet away from it before it turns and walks away from me. If you know anything about a lost duck please contact Kimberly at 206-933-8434.
(Editor’s note: We’ve had a few other sightings reported, same duck.)
Please call Pine Tree Veterinary Clinic — 425-432-2222. Their avian vet and staff are exceptional. They can help you know what to feed her (him?) to make sure she survives this time away from her human family. They might also recommend additional ways you can help her.
If her family does not come forward, they and other avian vets can help find a good home for her. The avian vets I work with are going to be closed Monday and Tuesday, so you’ll want to contact them right away.
Pine Tree’s website is http://www.pinetreeveterinaryhospital.com/.
I saw a duck just like this on Monday. He was on the parking strip in front of my condo on Alki.
