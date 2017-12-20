FOUND DUCK: Missing a Muscovy? – December 19, 2017 3:50 pm

This duck has been at our house on 56th and Spokane St for 2 days now. Sitting on front porch and wondering about 2 house away and back to porch. Talked with Wildlife Rescue and he/she is domesticated Muscovy Duck so they cannot do anything about it. Can get about 3 feet away from it before it turns and walks away from me. If you know anything about a lost duck please contact Kimberly at 206-933-8434.

(Editor’s note: We’ve had a few other sightings reported, same duck.)