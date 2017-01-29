West Seattle, Washington
We found this dog on Juneau between 41st/42nd and he had no tags or microchip. He is being held for three days at West Seattle Animal Hospital at 4700 42nd Ave SW as a stray for three days, then they will contact us, and then to shelter after that. Thanks for helping us find his owner!
We are going to pick him up now. On his collar is his name and phone number (on the clip). Thank you for picking him up!!! He keeps finding places to sneak under the fence.
