More views of our snowy New Year's Day - some from the air, thanks to Long Bach Nguyen. Gallery's at westseattleblog.com/2017/01/photos-more-views-of-snowy-west-seattle-new-years-day-2017/ ... See MoreSee Less Photo

An awesome New Year's Day ended with a sunset to remember. ... See MoreSee Less First West Seattle sunset of 2017 westseattleblog.com (Photo above by Kendall Browne - others' views are at this WSB link too)