My mother inlaw found this sweet elderly bulldog at 5445 Delridge Way S.W. around 9 AM this morning laying in the Shell parking lot. If anyone knows who she belongs to please call Me, Kayla at 206-853-8706 or Addie at 12064761468. We will be keeping her until the morning and then we will bring her to the animal shelter when it opens up.
To save yourself a trip to Elliott Ave., you can take to any Vet on the north side of Roxbury (leave info. where you found) and they will check for a microchip and call to have SAS pick up from the Vets office. Thanks for caring (and don’t turn them over to just anyone who calls you. Ask for proof!)
