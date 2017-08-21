FOUND DOG: Senior bulldog – August 21, 2017 1:26 pm

My mother inlaw found this sweet elderly bulldog at 5445 Delridge Way S.W. around 9 AM this morning laying in the Shell parking lot. If anyone knows who she belongs to please call Me, Kayla at 206-853-8706 or Addie at 12064761468. We will be keeping her until the morning and then we will bring her to the animal shelter when it opens up.