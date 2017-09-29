West Seattle, Washington

FOUND DOG: Recognize her? – September 29, 2017 10:27 pm

   Pets

This dog came running into my neighbor’s yard tonight. She was very afraid. She has no tag but does have a collar. My neighbor has her as I have a dog and cat in my home. She looks like a heeler mix and has 1 blue eye. About 50 lbs and brown brindle. UPDATE: See comments for contact info – dog is now in care of Emerald City Pet Rescue.

3 Replies to "FOUND DOG: Recognize her?"

  • Que September 29, 2017 (10:58 pm)
    I am the neighbor.  We had South Seattle Veterinary Clinic check her for microchipping.  She has a chip that came from the Seattle Humane Society, but it was never registered by the owner.  Once she calmed down, she is very nice in temperament.   She is now under the care of Emerald City Pet Rescue. Ask for Jessica

    • WSB September 29, 2017 (11:08 pm)
      Thanks – please let us know if you hear whether she gets reunited.

      • Que September 29, 2017 (11:25 pm)
        Absolutely.  The dog actually weighs just under 60 pounds.  She is very curious and loves to jump in the car. Good on a leash.  I hope she finds her family.  We just didn’t have a good place to hold her in our home in a secure manner.   :-( 

        Jessica is available at kennelsupervisor@emeraldcitypetrescue.org or 206-430-7830.   

