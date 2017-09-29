West Seattle, Washington
This dog came running into my neighbor’s yard tonight. She was very afraid. She has no tag but does have a collar. My neighbor has her as I have a dog and cat in my home. She looks like a heeler mix and has 1 blue eye. About 50 lbs and brown brindle. UPDATE: See comments for contact info – dog is now in care of Emerald City Pet Rescue.
I am the neighbor. We had South Seattle Veterinary Clinic check her for microchipping. She has a chip that came from the Seattle Humane Society, but it was never registered by the owner. Once she calmed down, she is very nice in temperament. She is now under the care of Emerald City Pet Rescue. Ask for Jessica
