FOUND DOG: Recognize her? – September 29, 2017 10:27 pm

This dog came running into my neighbor’s yard tonight. She was very afraid. She has no tag but does have a collar. My neighbor has her as I have a dog and cat in my home. She looks like a heeler mix and has 1 blue eye. About 50 lbs and brown brindle. UPDATE: See comments for contact info – dog is now in care of Emerald City Pet Rescue.