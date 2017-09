West Seattle Friday: 'A Grand Affair'; Parliament Tavern turns 2; Duwamish songs and stories; more...

westseattleblog.com

(Photo by Kersti Muul) Thanks to everyone who sent photos of this morning's sunrise rainbow! On with the rest of today/tonight - from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar: ART SHOW SUBMISSIONS: Second of three days to bring your visual-art creation(s) to Southwest Library for its annual Community Art...