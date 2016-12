FOUND DOG: Pit bull in Beach Drive area – December 11, 2016 10:55 pm

From SPD: Found a male pit bull in Beach Drive area. He is brown and white with a Seahawks collar. Walker said it followed him from area of 63/Alki. Only rabies tag, no owner info. He will be taken to Seattle Animal Shelter…

(If it’s yours, Officer Ferreira says to call the non-emergency line – 206-625-5011 – to work things out.)