West Seattle, Washington
Small white dog found on 30th and Brandon.
No collar, dirty, smelly, male.
He is NOT chipped. Was taken to clinic.
Text me 2064062127
I was on my motorcycle going up the hill where he was found and I stopped and tried to pick him up. I could not keep my bike upright and reach down and grab him. I continued up the hill and stopped and was going back for him and someone stopped and picked him up before I could go back to save him. I so glad he is ok. He looked confused and lost. I hope he finds his home.
His short hair obviously shows recent care by a dog-salon or owner, I’m sure someone misses this little guy! Hopefully he finds his owners soon.
Poor baby! I found one just like him almost 4 years ago abandoned at Lincoln Park. He is now my sweet, feisty boy. Who loves to cuddle. Do you still have him? Since the post is still up I assume you didn’t find his family.
