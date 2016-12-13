West Seattle, Washington

30 Friday

43℉

FOUND DOG: Not chipped – December 12, 2016 6:27 pm

   Pets Home   |      3 COMMENTS

Small white dog found on 30th and Brandon.
No collar, dirty, smelly, male.
He is NOT chipped. Was taken to clinic.
Text me 2064062127

Share This

3 Replies to "FOUND DOG: Not chipped"

  • brian zenk December 13, 2016 (8:25 am)
    Reply

    I was on my motorcycle going up the hill where he was found and I stopped and tried to pick him up. I could not keep my bike upright and reach down and grab him.  I continued up the hill and stopped and was going back for him and someone stopped and picked him up before I could go back to save him. I so glad he is ok. He looked confused and lost. I hope he finds his home.

  • wsga December 14, 2016 (8:55 am)
    Reply

    His short hair obviously shows recent care by a dog-salon or owner, I’m sure someone misses this little guy! Hopefully he finds his owners soon.

  • Susie December 29, 2016 (8:09 pm)
    Reply

    Poor baby!  I found one just like him almost 4 years ago abandoned at Lincoln Park.  He is now my sweet, feisty boy. Who loves to cuddle. Do you still have him?  Since the post is still up I assume you didn’t find his family.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann