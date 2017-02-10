FOUND DOG: Near Westwood Village – February 10, 2017 4:50 pm

This dog was found by Chief Sealth students at Westwood Village in front of Target at 3:00 on Friday, February 10, 2017. A teacher is transporting him to Seattle Animal Shelter 206-386-7387 (PETS) at 2061 15th Ave W Seattle, WA 98119, and he should be there by five or so tonight. The dog was very hungry, but appears to be neutered and is good with people. No collar.