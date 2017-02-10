West Seattle, Washington
11 Saturday
This dog was found by Chief Sealth students at Westwood Village in front of Target at 3:00 on Friday, February 10, 2017. A teacher is transporting him to Seattle Animal Shelter 206-386-7387 (PETS) at 2061 15th Ave W Seattle, WA 98119, and he should be there by five or so tonight. The dog was very hungry, but appears to be neutered and is good with people. No collar.
Has this Frenchie found his humans? I did not see him on SAS website. Happy to share far and wide if still needed.
