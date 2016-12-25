West Seattle, Washington
25 Sunday
Dog found in Arbor Heights during the Seahawks game. Seemed really cold and scared so we brought him inside. Tag says Sammie, no response yet at the phone number on the tag. If this is your pup call. Adriana 206 755 2457
Thanks for helping this little guy. Hope he finds his way home for Christmas.
My personal experience has been that when there is no answer to the number it often means the owner is away and the pet was being cared for
by someone else. If you can’t keep Sammie until the owner is found, I can keep him. activistkmw AT hotmail DOT com.
