FOUND DOG: Is Sammie yours? – December 24, 2016 4:37 pm

Dog found in Arbor Heights during the Seahawks game. Seemed really cold and scared so we brought him inside. Tag says Sammie, no response yet at the phone number on the tag. If this is your pup call. Adriana 206 755 2457

2 Replies to "FOUND DOG: Is Sammie yours?"

  • Iml December 25, 2016 (9:25 am)
    Thanks for helping this little guy.  Hope he finds his way home for Christmas.

  • Kayla Weiner December 25, 2016 (12:28 pm)
    My personal experience has been that when there is no answer to the number it often means the owner is away and the pet was being cared for

    by someone else.  If you can’t keep Sammie until the owner is found, I can keep him.  activistkmw  AT  hotmail  DOT com.

