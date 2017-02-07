West Seattle, Washington

07 Tuesday

FOUND DOG: Delridge area – February 6, 2017 12:22 pm

I found this dog off of Delridge Way near Westridge park apartments, it’s a female dog appears to be about 2- 3 years old.

Lowell

8435134274

1 Reply to "FOUND DOG: Delridge area"

  • Lanita February 7, 2017 (10:01 am)
     hi my name is lanita and that is my dog my baby Nala 10 months I was hoping you could call me today at 2:06 446 3566 thank you

