West Seattle, Washington
23 Friday
Found this little guy in Highland Park yesterday 12/15 on Myrtle St -with no collar or ID. He’s skinny & frightened. He is not microchipped (took him to vet to find out) We are caring for him but I’m sure he would MUCH rather be at his familiar home with his people. If he is yours call or text (206)383-1479
Sending the link to a friend in another part of town whose Chihuahua disappeared from his car one day…hoping…
Please, please advise me if no one claims him! I have been wanting a dog for a very long time. I am 67 and retired. Live at Alaska Junction. I can meet you anywhere.
Sue
