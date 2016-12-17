FOUND DOG: Chihuahua, unchipped – December 16, 2016 3:51 pm

Found this little guy in Highland Park yesterday 12/15 on Myrtle St -with no collar or ID. He’s skinny & frightened. He is not microchipped (took him to vet to find out) We are caring for him but I’m sure he would MUCH rather be at his familiar home with his people. If he is yours call or text (206)383-1479