West Seattle, Washington
15 Friday
My husband found a Boston terrier at Home Depot on Delridge we took her to the vet and she’s not microchiped and she has no collar. Please share so we can get her home. She is a sweetheart!! I know someone is missing her! Missy 206-718-4237
has anyone claimed her? if not, im tempted to take her in, let me know!
I’m not ‘tempted’, I WILL take her if you cannot find her owner- if she is ok with other dogs. Someone put this up in a ‘lost dogs’ group I’m part of. I hope her owners are found, but if you need to find a home, please contact me.
