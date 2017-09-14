West Seattle, Washington

FOUND DOG: Boston Terrier – September 13, 2017 5:39 pm

My husband found a Boston terrier at Home Depot on Delridge we took her to the vet and she’s not microchiped and she has no collar. Please share so we can get her home. She is a sweetheart!! I know someone is missing her! Missy 206-718-4237

2 Replies to "FOUND DOG: Boston Terrier"

  • caitlin September 14, 2017 (9:09 am)
    has anyone claimed her?  if not, im tempted to take her in, let me know!

  • Cynthia Howell September 14, 2017 (4:37 pm)
    I’m not ‘tempted’, I WILL take her if you cannot find her owner- if she is ok with other dogs. Someone put this up in a ‘lost dogs’ group I’m part of. I hope her owners are found, but if you need to find a home, please contact me. 

