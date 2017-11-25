West Seattle, Washington

FOUND DOG: At Westcrest – November 25, 2017

I found this dog after closing time at Westcrest dog park on 11/24 around 9:00 pm. Please contact me if you have any information leading me to his owner.
206 291-6094

3 Replies to "FOUND DOG: At Westcrest"

  • Jill November 25, 2017 (10:54 am)
    Westcrest Dog Park has a Facebook page. Might want to post there if you haven’t already. That dog looks familiar, but can’t say I know the owner. If it’s the dog I’m thinking of, I’ve seen him with a youngish male. 

    Jill

  • Oriana Franco November 30, 2017 (8:09 am)
    Poor baby. I hope he wasn’t abandoned.

  • annika December 6, 2017 (8:50 pm)
    Any update on this sweet-looking dog?

