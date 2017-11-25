West Seattle, Washington
07 Thursday
I found this dog after closing time at Westcrest dog park on 11/24 around 9:00 pm. Please contact me if you have any information leading me to his owner.
206 291-6094
Westcrest Dog Park has a Facebook page. Might want to post there if you haven’t already. That dog looks familiar, but can’t say I know the owner. If it’s the dog I’m thinking of, I’ve seen him with a youngish male.
Jill
Poor baby. I hope he wasn’t abandoned.
Any update on this sweet-looking dog?
