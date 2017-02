New story for afternoon updates as crews work to drain the sideways tanker so they can pull it up and haul it out. Going to be a while, though, so make plans to hang out where you are ... or find a truly alternative way home (water taxi, for example): westseattleblog.com/2017/02/i-5-shutdown-afternoon-updates-as-crews-work-to-clear-tanker-truck-wr... ... See MoreSee Less