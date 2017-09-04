West Seattle, Washington
(info removed)
Try putting up some signs in the area that you found him. Also let the Seattle animal shelter know that you found him. A good place to post the dog is the King County Shelter. Goggle: lostpets@kingcounty.gov Press: I found a lost pet-King County. That will get his picture out there. Owners might be older and not know to look on-line. I haven’t seen any lost posts on Craigslist Seattle lost and found or Craigslist Seattle pets. That’s why I think the owners might be older. Another site that is popular now is: Pawboost lost and found. I’m sure that someone really is missing this dog. Thank you for saving him from the street!
