FOUND CAT: Wandering in Westwood – August 24, 2017 10:00 pm

Is this your kitty?! He was found wandering inside the building at 8600 25th Ave SW. He doesn’t belong to anyone in this building, he’s very sweet, friendly & cuddly- large cat about 15 lbs. Light brown tabby on the sides and darker fur on his back, not found with a collar.

Text me 360-402-8213 if you think he is yours and I will get you in contact with the guy who found him.