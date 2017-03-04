West Seattle, Washington
04 Saturday
This cutie showed up at our house in the Admiral District (46th and Hill) last night and has made itself right at home/coming in and out through our cat door . Very sweet and appears to be under a year old. Would love to reunite with its owners. No collar- we will take to the vets Monday if needed to see if chipped. Thanks! Andy. 206.234.1343
Don’t you just luv kitties, this one just walked right up and thought this house looks warm and cozy so I’m going to make myself at home!
Hope it’s chipped and you find it’s owner.
