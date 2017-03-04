FOUND CAT: Showed up in Admiral – March 4, 2017 3:13 pm

This cutie showed up at our house in the Admiral District (46th and Hill) last night and has made itself right at home/coming in and out through our cat door . Very sweet and appears to be under a year old. Would love to reunite with its owners. No collar- we will take to the vets Monday if needed to see if chipped. Thanks! Andy. 206.234.1343