West Seattle, Washington
30 Monday
This very sweet male black kitty with a white spot on his chest is looking for his home. He appears to be neutered and his right ear is ‘tipped’ although it’s not a clean cut so it might be from a recent injury. He also has an older wound near his left shoulder/neck. Other than that he appears to be healthy.
He came up negative at the vet for a microchip. Numerous neighbors recognize him but no one seems to know who he belongs to. He tolerates my other two cats but can be aggressive if food is present.
Steve
206-915-9349
In the High Point neighborhood. 30th and Juneau.
I have been sharing any post that I see of lost or found black cats, to the Facebook group lost and found black cats in Washington. I will share there
