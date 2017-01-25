West Seattle, Washington

FOUND CAT: Recognize him? – January 25, 2017 5:20 pm

This very sweet male black kitty with a white spot on his chest is looking for his home. He appears to be neutered and his right ear is ‘tipped’ although it’s not a clean cut so it might be from a recent injury. He also has an older wound near his left shoulder/neck. Other than that he appears to be healthy.

He came up negative at the vet for a microchip. Numerous neighbors recognize him but no one seems to know who he belongs to. He tolerates my other two cats but can be aggressive if food is present.

Steve
206-915-9349

  • Steve January 25, 2017 (5:23 pm)
    In the High Point neighborhood. 30th and Juneau.

  • Tricia January 29, 2017 (9:34 pm)
    I have been sharing any post that I see of lost or found black cats, to the Facebook group lost and found black cats in Washington. I will share there

