West Seattle, Washington
08 Wednesday
This little guy has been hanging around our garden for a few days now. He must belong to someone. He’s nervous, vocal and friendly. We can’t bring him in to our home due to we have two of our own. Do you recognize him? Is someone missing him? Please have a look. 206-353-1559
Forgot to mention. Area is 4400 block and Spokane. He’s still here and spent the night outside again. I am unable today but will take to my vet and see if he’s chipped tomorrow.
