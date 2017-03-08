West Seattle, Washington

08 Wednesday

41℉

FOUND CAT: Recognize him? – March 7, 2017 9:00 pm

   Pets Home   |      1 COMMENT

This little guy has been hanging around our garden for a few days now. He must belong to someone. He’s nervous, vocal and friendly. We can’t bring him in to our home due to we have two of our own. Do you recognize him? Is someone missing him? Please have a look. 206-353-1559

Share This

1 Reply to "FOUND CAT: Recognize him?"

  • Greta March 8, 2017 (8:15 am)
    Reply

    Forgot to mention. Area is 4400 block and Spokane. He’s still here and spent the night outside again.  I am unable today but will take to my vet and see if he’s chipped tomorrow.  

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann