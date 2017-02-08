West Seattle, Washington

08 Wednesday

36℉

FOUND CAT: Marine View Drive – February 7, 2017 10:53 pm

   Pets Home   |      1 COMMENT

A dark brown cat has been hanging out in our backyard (probably sleeping under our deck) and crying at night for about 2 weeks. Marine View Drive and 104th, south of Fauntleroy ferry dock. This kitty appears fearful and keeps out of sight most of the time, but has come to our door in the evening and morning.
Contact: Patti 206 919 5229

Share This

1 Reply to "FOUND CAT: Marine View Drive"

  • mehud7 February 8, 2017 (5:54 am)
    Reply

    Could it be the tortoiseshell cat from 1/29?  I am happy to loan you a trap either way.  (206) 719-4864.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann