Update in the stabbing investigation we've been covering since this morning - the victim, 15 (not an adult as police originally believed), has died. westseattleblog.com/2017/09/assault-with-weapons-response-at-6thcambridge/
UPDATE: Still no one in custody - search continues.
1ST REPORT: Man stabbed, search under way at 6th SW/SW Cambridge. We're updating at this WSB link: westseattleblog.com/2017/09/assault-with-weapons-response-at-6thcambridge/
UPDATE: Added Ben Hutchinson's photo of the red moon. And on WSB, a story including the US National Weather Service Seattle Washington with an Air Quality Alert. westseattleblog.com/2017/09/west-seattle-weather-moon-reddens-as-smoke-brings-air-quality-alert/
EARLIER: If you thought the red sunset was amazing ... go look at the red almost-full moon! High in southeast sky right now (just before 9 pm).
