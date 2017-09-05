West Seattle, Washington

FOUND CAT: Is it yours? – September 3, 2017 4:32 pm

Small cat in Belvidere/Grayson area, no collar.
Dana
206-794-0495

  • waikikigirl September 5, 2017 (5:55 pm)
    Not my kitty but he looks like he’s yours now! Looking’ pretty comfy cozy there on your floor.

