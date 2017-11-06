FOUND CAT: Unchipped male, Arbor Heights – November 5, 2017 6:32 pm

Adult male, no chip (updated), found on 37th Avenue SW in Arbor Heights on 11-5. Black and gray tabby with white paws and white stripes down her neck and nose, her right ear has a slight nick on the top. Initially spotted on 11-4, multiple neighbors claimed they had seen the cat before. Very friendly and calm. Contact Alan @ (802)279-0420.