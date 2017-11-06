West Seattle, Washington
Adult male, no chip (updated), found on 37th Avenue SW in Arbor Heights on 11-5. Black and gray tabby with white paws and white stripes down her neck and nose, her right ear has a slight nick on the top. Initially spotted on 11-4, multiple neighbors claimed they had seen the cat before. Very friendly and calm. Contact Alan @ (802)279-0420.
Just an FYI… if that is milk in the bowl dairy products are not good for cats… per my Vet.
And you are a good person to take him in, in these cold days and nights we are having now!
Thank you for taking care of this sweet baby & taking steps to try to find his owners ! I’m sharing to some Facebook lost & found groups in case someone there may recognize him
Do you have a Facebook page I could find you on I seriously think this is my cat. Does he have green/yellow eyes?
