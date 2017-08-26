West Seattle, Washington

FOUND BUNNY: On Beach Drive – August 26, 2017 3:00 am

“This sweet bunny …showed up in our driveway … and now is safely in our bathroom. Very sweet and litter-trained so definitely a beloved pet.” 323-309-5260

2 Replies to "FOUND BUNNY: On Beach Drive"

  • waikikigirl August 26, 2017 (9:17 am)
    OMGoodness what kind of rabbit is that?! Did it startle you when you 1st saw it?

  • AMD August 26, 2017 (9:31 am)
    That’s a lionhead.  They have only ever existed as a domestic breed so the chances it’s NOT a pet are very tiny.

    Bunnies can be microchipped just like cats and dogs.  If you haven’t already, you can take it to a veterinarian or the animal shelter to have it checked for a chip.

