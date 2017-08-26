West Seattle, Washington
26 Saturday
“This sweet bunny …showed up in our driveway … and now is safely in our bathroom. Very sweet and litter-trained so definitely a beloved pet.” 323-309-5260
OMGoodness what kind of rabbit is that?! Did it startle you when you 1st saw it?
That’s a lionhead. They have only ever existed as a domestic breed so the chances it’s NOT a pet are very tiny.
Bunnies can be microchipped just like cats and dogs. If you haven’t already, you can take it to a veterinarian or the animal shelter to have it checked for a chip.
Pets Home | 2 COMMENTS