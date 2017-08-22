FOUND BUNNY: Is it yours? – August 21, 2017 11:11 pm

We found a pet bunny at the corner of 45th Ave SW / Oregon / Glenn Way just west of the Alaska Junction at 9pm tonight (Monday). It sounds like the same bunny that’s listed as found Southwest of the Junction, but maybe those people didn’t actually capture it? It’s gray with floppy ears, and is quite friendly. We were able to capture it and have it in a dog crate. It seems really hungry, so we gave it food and water, but can’t keep it for more than overnight since our dog is freaking out. I plan on taking it to the Seattle Animal Shelter on my way to work in the morning, unless the owner sees this overnight and calls right away. My number is 206-491-3869.