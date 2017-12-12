West Seattle, Washington

12 Tuesday

42℉

FOUND: Black cat – December 9, 2017 7:45 pm

This cat has been hanging around my apartment for weeks. It now is on my stairs or sitting by my door morning and night. I’m feeding it and gave it a warm bed. It’s very friendly and appears healthy. But, it’s been very cold and I’m worried about it. I having two cats of my own plus a friend’s cat is staying with me, or else I would bring it in. Just hope I can find it’s home. My contact number is 206-940-2138.

1 Reply to "FOUND: Black cat"

  • jude December 12, 2017 (8:27 am)
    What are your cross streets – curious the location?   We have a neighborhood cat who looks like that and actually has an owner, but is left outside in the very early morning  hours.  Can you provide your location?

