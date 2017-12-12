West Seattle, Washington
This cat has been hanging around my apartment for weeks. It now is on my stairs or sitting by my door morning and night. I’m feeding it and gave it a warm bed. It’s very friendly and appears healthy. But, it’s been very cold and I’m worried about it. I having two cats of my own plus a friend’s cat is staying with me, or else I would bring it in. Just hope I can find it’s home. My contact number is 206-940-2138.
What are your cross streets – curious the location? We have a neighborhood cat who looks like that and actually has an owner, but is left outside in the very early morning hours. Can you provide your location?
