CATS MISSING: Have you seen them? – November 27, 2017 4:14 pm

I recently moved from Alki and arranged for the 7 feral cats I have been taking care of to be fed and hosted by neighbors until they could be relocated to a barn. The cats are almost tame and have never strayed from the neighborhood. The landlord of the property I moved from had issues w/ the kitties being on the property, despite neighbors helping w/ their feeding and working to move them, so we are concerned that something may have been done to them to drive them away (or worse). Four of the kitties (from a family group) have disappeared suddenly a week ago Saturday. We have not found them in area shelters or through animal control. We are asking for help to locate them (or their bodies if poisoned).

The missing cats all have been ear clipped. There are 2 yellow, one grey calico, and one tortoise shell/brown tabby. These cats are beloved and we want to know if anyone has seen them so we can relocate them to a cozy heated shed and barn.

Thank you. Kristen 206-387-2466