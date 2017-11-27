West Seattle, Washington
I recently moved from Alki and arranged for the 7 feral cats I have been taking care of to be fed and hosted by neighbors until they could be relocated to a barn. The cats are almost tame and have never strayed from the neighborhood. The landlord of the property I moved from had issues w/ the kitties being on the property, despite neighbors helping w/ their feeding and working to move them, so we are concerned that something may have been done to them to drive them away (or worse). Four of the kitties (from a family group) have disappeared suddenly a week ago Saturday. We have not found them in area shelters or through animal control. We are asking for help to locate them (or their bodies if poisoned).
The missing cats all have been ear clipped. There are 2 yellow, one grey calico, and one tortoise shell/brown tabby. These cats are beloved and we want to know if anyone has seen them so we can relocate them to a cozy heated shed and barn.
Thank you. Kristen 206-387-2466
Kristen, I am so sorry that some of your ferals are missing. I would be panicked and heart-broken if this happened to any of the ferals I care for. It would be helpful if you could give cross streets so people know where to look. I have only ever had a group of ferals go missing once. They were poisoned and their bodies were found in several yards and an alley where they often roamed. It is odd that no bodies have been found. I doubt anyone would have gone to the trouble to trap them… Is it possible that they are trapped in a crawl space, garage, or shed? Again, it would be a bit odd to have all four trapped in once place, but I suppose it is possible. Is it possible that they have another feeder? Were your helpful neighbors feeding regularly and at the cats’ regular feeding spot? Do you need traps so you can work on getting the others out ASAP? mehud7 at aol.com
Wondering if the poor babies have been located.
