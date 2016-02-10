West Seattle, Washington
Around 4:30 pm this afternoon, I was driving westbound on the West Seattle bridge with the rush hour traffic. I thought i had possibly seen a gray kitten crouched along the base of the center divider, but the traffic was going too fast for me to slow down or know for sure what I saw. I tried calling animal control immediately to see if they could check for me, but there were too many automated things to listen to. So I got off the bridge, picked up my fiancé, and we headed back to see if thats what i saw. As we got closer, I slowed and then stopped my car, put my hazards on (there were tons of cars behind me!) i walked over to the furry thing and it turned its head and looked at me! I saw it looked injured, so we grabbed a blanket and it crawled inside. As far as we could tell, it didn’t have super serious injuries or broken bones. It was so sweet, and meowed once and let us take care of her.
We rushed back in the car and took it to West Seattle Animal Hospital where they took it in. We named it Terminator. I called later to check in on it, and they said it was a female and they renamed her Sarah Connor. They said she did not have a microchip. They think she had a bad case of road rash, so they said they started her on antibiotics and then the animal shelter will treat her and she will be available for adoption unless someone claims her. Poor sweet baby! Not sure how long she was stuck in the middle of the bridge!
Thank you for your kindness to this poor little kitten. Hopefully she will find a good home.
Poor little girl. Looks like maybe she fell from an engine compartment judging by her burnt looking ears. Thank you so much for taking the time to go back and save her. The Seattle Animal Shelter will find her a wonderful home.
had it not been for you, that cat might still be there or might not have made it at all. we all need to take a little extra time to help other humans and animals in trouble. you’ve set an admirable example for the rest of us to follow.
Thank you so much for your thoughtfulness and taking the time to help this sweet gal out! I hope she will find a good home.
Thanks for being a compassionate and caring person in doing this !
You — and your fiance — are such wonderful people for rescuing this frightened and injured creature. Blessings to you and her!
Thank you…thank you…thank you… It takes a special person to do what you just did. She must’ve been so scared. I’m sure others saw her, but couldn’t let saving her interfere with them getting home… Heck, most people wouldn’t stop for a child.
Thank you thank you thank you for saving this sweet kitty!
Let me add my thanks too. Doubt many would have gone to the trouble you did. Hope the kitty gets adopted quickly and by people as caring as you were.
She will be, Sarah. ;))
Thank you so much for taking a second look, and risking your own safety to do the kindest thing that’s been posted here in a long, long time. It gives me faith to know that there are in fact people who do care about things other than themselves in this world.
You are a blessed human.. Thank you ✨
You two are very, very wonderful in saving this kitties life!And Fiz…is that wink ;)) a hint that you might be the adoptive parent of this lucky kitty?
No, not me but I know who wants her. She will be a very lucky, well loved, little bit if she goes to that home. Couldn’t ask for better.
She is still being treated at the West Seattle Animal Hospital <3 I’m so thankful
great job! thanks for being so considerate!
What a wonderful thing you did – thank you for your care and kindness!
I’m touched by your kindness, compassion and bravery. We have been considering a new addition to our home. Our sweet boy passed in December. We reached out to the Seattle Animal Shelter to see if this kitty is available for adoption and are waiting to hear back. Could be kismet.
We called to check on her today, and she is still at the West Seattle Animal Hospital … they said they will keep her there until she is done being treated and then then shelter will take her after that They said she has no major injuries and is receiving lots of attention and has been very happy! they have her on antibiotics and pain medicine … I’m so happy they were able to treat her! I was so worried ! Please let the WS Animal Hospital have your contact info if you are still interested in giving her a loving home :) she is so sweet …
Thank you so much for saving this kitten’s life! I am a foster parent for SAS and I am always grateful to hear these wonderful stories.
Amazing heroism. Especially stopping on the bridge, thank you.
You are a grand person! This breaks my heart and makes me smile all at the same time. Should be a word for that feeling. Thank you thank you thank you for risking so much for such a sweet little thing.
Bless you two for rescuing her!
Kwitty and Sara——KISMET sounds like a very good name for her and to Sara I know you’ve heard it already numerous times…thank you, thank you for saving her life, you are a wonderful person and to Kwitty I hope you can adopt her, sounds like you’d be a good parent!
Thank you for saving this kitty’s life, at some peril to your own! I’d try to get her adopted from the vet rather than the shelter. Not knocking the shelter, but they may not be able to give her the kind of care she needs to attend to her injuries or trauma suffered.
I’m a volunteer at the Seattle Animal Shelter and spent some time with this kitty during my shift today. She is an absolute love! Very soft fur. Very friendly. Very inquisitive. Her scabs are healing with the care and medication she is receiving from the Shelter. Thank you for rescuing her. I can’t imagine the ending would have been good if you had not gone back to get her. Once she’s healed and ready for adoption., I’m sure her story will have a much happier ending becausof your kindness. Thank you.
Hi CarolineR!
I emailed about adopting her. When I called she hadn’t been moved to the shelter. Any advice on what the next step should be? We would like to adopt a companion kitty as well. Any advice would be greatly appreciated! Thanks for volunteering and the update on that little gal.
KWITTY, I pray that this special little one and a companion will find their way to you. 💞
I’m so happy to see everyone looking out for her!!! Can’t wait to see her get adopted! Thank you for the update, Caroliner. Once someone adopts her, please post!!
Do we know how this sweet kitty is doing? Adopted…healing well???
I’m so glad I read this. What an amazing rescue….thank you thank you thank you!!!! Post pic new owner with little kitty!!!
Sarah Connor was adopted yesterday by a young woman who had met her when she was brought to Seattle Animal Shelter. It was love at first sight and she was happy to wait for three weeks while Sarah recuperated in foster care. A happy ending to this rescue story!
Oh this is wonderful! Look how well she healed from all the road rash. She will be a good kitty because someone who loves her enough to wait for her now has her, lucky you.
Good Karma to you and your fiancé for rescuing her!!!
i know this is an old post/ i ran acroos while searching for owners of a long time found bengal .. i have to share this , its something 1 needs to see when downhearted & losing faith in the compassion of mankind .. Thank you SO much for your kind heart & actions
