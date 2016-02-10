CAT FOUND ON BRIDGE, taken to clinic – February 9, 2016 11:56 pm

Around 4:30 pm this afternoon, I was driving westbound on the West Seattle bridge with the rush hour traffic. I thought i had possibly seen a gray kitten crouched along the base of the center divider, but the traffic was going too fast for me to slow down or know for sure what I saw. I tried calling animal control immediately to see if they could check for me, but there were too many automated things to listen to. So I got off the bridge, picked up my fiancé, and we headed back to see if thats what i saw. As we got closer, I slowed and then stopped my car, put my hazards on (there were tons of cars behind me!) i walked over to the furry thing and it turned its head and looked at me! I saw it looked injured, so we grabbed a blanket and it crawled inside. As far as we could tell, it didn’t have super serious injuries or broken bones. It was so sweet, and meowed once and let us take care of her.

We rushed back in the car and took it to West Seattle Animal Hospital where they took it in. We named it Terminator. I called later to check in on it, and they said it was a female and they renamed her Sarah Connor. They said she did not have a microchip. They think she had a bad case of road rash, so they said they started her on antibiotics and then the animal shelter will treat her and she will be available for adoption unless someone claims her. Poor sweet baby! Not sure how long she was stuck in the middle of the bridge!