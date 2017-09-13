From Second Gear Sports (WSB sponsor) in Morgan Junction:

Come celebrate Second Gear Sports’ 4th anniversary sale, Saturday, 9/23, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 9/24, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. We will have deals throughout the store, treats, and early shopping for holiday gifts (New Seahawks gear, Sock it to Me sock line, and more!)

On Sunday, we’ll have two special West Seattle guests ready to answer questions about bicycling and skiing from 11 am to 1 pm:

Marilyn Meyer, the “bike whisperer,” is a retired teacher with a passion for getting kids on two wheels. She has taught bunches of local kids to ride a bike in just one hour! Find out how to get your child pedaling.

Brian Allen, ski instructor at Summit at Snoqualmie, is a seasoned “snow pro” with adults and kids, alike. Learn more about starting your child on the slopes, or ramping up your own ski experience!