When:
February 4, 2017 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
2017-02-04T10:00:00-08:00
2017-02-04T12:00:00-08:00
Where:
Tibbetts United Methodist Church
3940 41st Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
USA
Lincoln Park Cooperative Preschool is hosting the wonderful Puppets Please Marionettes on Saturday, February 4th, for two shows – 10 am and 11 am – at Tibbetts United Methodist Church, 3940 41st Ave SW.
There will also be a bake sale after each show!
Tickets are $7/person at the door; cash or check only, babes under age 1 are free. All of the proceeds go towards the Lincoln Park Cooperative Preschool, a part of the West Seattle Cooperative Preschools.
