West Seattle, Washington

04 Saturday

38℉

Puppets Please marionette shows – 10 & 11 am

February 2, 2017 11:11 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |  
Calendar
When:
February 4, 2017 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
2017-02-04T10:00:00-08:00
2017-02-04T12:00:00-08:00
Where:
Tibbetts United Methodist Church
3940 41st Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
USA
Kid Stuff

Lincoln Park Cooperative Preschool is hosting the wonderful Puppets Please Marionettes on Saturday, February 4th, for two shows – 10 am and 11 am – at Tibbetts United Methodist Church, 3940 41st Ave SW.

There will also be a bake sale after each show!

Tickets are $7/person at the door; cash or check only, babes under age 1 are free. All of the proceeds go towards the Lincoln Park Cooperative Preschool, a part of the West Seattle Cooperative Preschools.

Share This

1 Reply to "Puppets Please marionette shows - 10 & 11 am"

  • Mary W February 3, 2017 (9:29 pm)
    Reply

    Such a delightful show – all will enjoy this lovely time as a community!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann