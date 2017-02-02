Lincoln Park Cooperative Preschool is hosting the wonderful Puppets Please Marionettes on Saturday, February 4th, for two shows – 10 am and 11 am – at Tibbetts United Methodist Church, 3940 41st Ave SW.

There will also be a bake sale after each show!

Tickets are $7/person at the door; cash or check only, babes under age 1 are free. All of the proceeds go towards the Lincoln Park Cooperative Preschool, a part of the West Seattle Cooperative Preschools.